Mumbai City and coach Jorge Costa part ways

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC and head coach Jorge Costa have agreed to part ways, the club announced on Thursday. The club also announced that assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also depart.

"We'd like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the Club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the Club wishes Jorge well for the future," said Indranil Das Blah, CEO of Mumbai City FC. The Mumbai team finished the ongoing ISL campaign in fifth spot, just missing out on the final play-off position.

