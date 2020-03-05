Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers throttle Caps, close in on division lead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 12:28 IST
Flyers throttle Caps, close in on division lead

Kevin Hayes and Ivan Provorov each finished with a goal and an assist as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 Wednesday night. The Flyers now have won seven straight games, scoring four or more goals in each, and pulled within one point of first-place Washington in the tight Metropolitan Division.

This was the last meeting of the season between the two teams, and the Flyers won the series 3-0-1, constantly giving Washington problems a season after being swept in all four meetings by the Capitals. In their previous meeting a month ago, Philadelphia rolled to a 7-2 victory in the nation's capital. Travis Konecny, Tyler Pitlick and Scott Laughton each added a goal apiece, while Derek Grant added two assists.

Lars Eller scored the game's first goal, on a quick shot from in front with 5:51 left in the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead. But the Flyers scored three goals in the second period, just like the last time the two teams met. Philadelphia tied it when Konecny put away a rebound 7:06 into the period. Washington hurt itself by taking three penalties in the first six minutes of the period, and this goal came on the power play and started to turn things around.

The Flyers took a 2-1 lead when Grant kicked the puck over to Hayes while both were right in front of goalie Braden Holtby. Hayes quickly beat Holtby to put Philadelphia on top for good with 5:12 left in the second period. Pitlick scored with 2:55 left in the period to make it 3-1. Washington answered quickly as Garnet Hathaway fired a high shot past Brian Elliott just 87 seconds later to make it 3-2, the score at the second intermission.

But the Flyers scored a key insurance goal at 6:36 of the third period when Provorov stretched their advantage to 4-2. Laughton added the final goal with 5:45 to play. The Flyers scored twice in the third period despite getting only four shots on goal. The news wasn't all rosy for the Flyers as left wing James van Riemsdyk suffered a fractured right hand in the first period against the Capitals. The puck struck van Riemsdyk's hand after a shot from Washington's Jonas Siegenthaler, with head coach Alain Vigneault confirming the break after the game. The Flyers forward has 19 goals and 21 assists this season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa decide to bowl against Australia in Women T20 WC semifinal

South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Australia in the second semifinal of the Womens T20 World Cup, here on Thursday. The match, though, has been delayed due to wet outfield.The ...

Flyers' van Riemsdyk breaks hand; return timetable unknown

The last point the Philadelphia Flyers need to complete their ascent to first place may have gotten a little more difficult to attain. Veteran forward James van Riemsdyk sustained a broken hand while blocking a shot Wednesday in the Flyers ...

Kerala to open 'safe homes' for inter-caste couples

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 PTI At a time when those marrying outside their caste and religion are facing ostracism and threats in several parts of the country, the Kerala government is gearing up to open safe homes to ensure them a secure ac...

Australian man tasered in toilet paper scrap

Sydney, Mar 5 AFP A fight over toilet roll ended with a man being tasered, Australian police said Thursday, as coronavirus concerns drive panic buying. Police were called to a store in the New South Wales town of Tamworth, about four hours ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020