Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Williams, Navidi back in starting lineup for Wales v England

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:04 IST
Rugby-Williams, Navidi back in starting lineup for Wales v England

Wing Liam Williams and number eight Josh Navidi have been included in the Wales starting lineup to face England in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday, as the pair make a first appearance in 2020 after returning from injury.

Williams replaces the injured Josh Adams, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury, while Navidi comes in for Taulupe Faletau, who drops to the bench. Coach Wayne Pivac has made four changes in all, restoring Tomos Williams at scrumhalf and bolstering the front row with prop Rob Evans following the 27-23 home defeat to France last time out.

"Liam’s return to full fitness is a positive after the loss of Josh (Adams), as is the return of Josh Navidi," Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby. "We have been targeting this game for both of their returns and they have trained really well so it’s a great opportunity for them on Saturday.

"We have had the chance to put the disappointments of the loss to France behind us and we know heading to London we need to be more clinical in attack and convert the opportunities that we are creating." Dan Biggar will continue in the flyhalf berth, while George North has been picked on the wing after he suffered a concussion against the French.

It means the centre partnership remains unchanged with Hadleigh Parkes alongside former England junior international Nick Tompkins. Wales must beat England to stand any chance of retaining the Six Nations crown they won in 2019 under former coach Warren Gatland.

They have lost on their last four visits to Twickenham, with their previous success coming in a 28-25 victory in 2015. Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Josh Navidi, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Ross Moriarty, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Rob Evans.

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Aaron Shingler, 20-Taulupe Faletau, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Johnny McNicholl. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Chopra and Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. What you need to know about coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about coronavirus The spread With North Korea border shut, China warns citizens to keep away, or elseChinese ...

Iran says IAEA case for inspecting sites based on fake Israeli intel

Iran on Thursday stood by its decision to deny U.N. nuclear inspectors access to sites where they have questions about past activities, arguing that the agencys case is based on fabricated Israeli intelligence. The International Atomic Ener...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britains Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin final royal eventsBritains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will appear together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time sinc...

15 Winners to be felicitated with Women Transforming India Awards

NITI Aayogs Women Entrepreneurship Platform is organizing the Fourth Edition of the Women Transforming India Awards WTI on International Womens Day, Sunday, 8 March 2020.The WTI will recognize 30 finalists and 15 winners will be felicitated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020