Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: AFI tells athletes to refrain from attending private or public functions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:21 IST
Coronavirus: AFI tells athletes to refrain from attending private or public functions

The Athletics Federation of India on Thursday asked its athletes to refrain from attending public or private functions and strictly follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on the rising coronavirus threat. The number of global Covid-19 cases have reached more than 88000 across 66 countries, with over 3,000 deaths since it originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

In a meeting, the AFI's committee also decided to carry out its own mandatory medical check-up for any athlete, coach or support staff joining the camp after a break. "In light of the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and an increasing number of cases of infections around the country, a meeting of the top officials from Athletics Federation India under the chairmanship of President Adille J Sumariwalla was held at AFI office today," the federation said in a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Lalit K Bhanot, chairman AFI planning committee, AFI treasurer Pradeep K Srivastava and Sandeep Mehta, secretary of Delhi Athletics Association. The committee issued the following advisory for the chief coach, deputy chief coach, national campers, coaches and support staff deputed at various camps in India: * Athletes are not allowed to go out of the camps.

* Athletes are not allowed to attend any private or public functions. * Athletes are not allowed to train with anyone from outside the camps.

* Ensure non-campers are not training with the campers and separate time slot be allotted to them. * Report to medical centres immediately if symptoms of flu or other sickness are noticed.

The AFI also asked the athletes to follow the WHO Health Advisory: *Avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections Wash your hands frequently, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment. * Avoid unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

* People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practise cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash their hands)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

South African president says coronavirus will hurt tourism, economy

The spread of the coronavirus to South Africa will have a huge impact on travel and a negative impact on the already struggling South African economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday. Ramaphosa was speaking hours after the first ...

Lufthansa cancels all Israel flights over virus restrictions

Frankfurt Am Main Germany, Mar 5 AFP Airline giant Lufthansa said Thursday it was cancelling all flights to Israel until March 28, after the Jewish state barred entry to almost all non-resident arrivals from five European nations including ...

Deccan Queen, India's first superfast train, to undergo major makeover: Rlys

The Deccan Queen Express is set to get a makeover with the railways upgrading it with the German-design Linke Hofmann Busch LHB coaches, a new livery and a brand new logo. Deccan Queen, which has been running between Mumbai and Pune since 1...

CBI books Hilal Rather, son of NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in bank fraud case: Officials.

CBI books Hilal Rather, son of NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in bank fraud case Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020