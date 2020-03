Sharmila tied sixth in Jabra Ladies in South Africa

Sharmila Nicollet recovered fast from back-to-back bogeys on front nine to find birdies on seventh and ninth and then par the entire back nine for a tied sixth place after two rounds of Jabra Ladies Open on Sunshine Tour. Sharmila, who is playing the Sunshine Tour in South Africa to find her form back, has played well enough over the last few weeks.

Ashleigh Buhai (69 and 12-under), Stacy Bregman (68 and 9-under) and Cassandra Hall (66 and 8-under) occupy the top three spots. Jane Turner (69) is a distant fourth at four-under.

Saturday will be the third and final day of the 54-hole event.

