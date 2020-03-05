Left Menu
Report: RB McCoy won't return to Chiefs in 2020

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:38 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:34 IST
Veteran running back LeSean McCoy won't be back with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. The Chiefs signed McCoy to a one-year deal in September after he was released by the Buffalo Bills. And while he gained more than 650 yards rushing and receiving in 2019, he was less involved in Kansas City's offense as the season wore on and was inactive for Super Bowl LIV.

"Certainly in LeSean McCoy's mind, he thinks he's got some good football left," Garafolo said, per NFL.com. "It will not be in Kansas City for him in 2020. This is a little bit of a different scenario. He's been in such high demand throughout his career, this is one where he's going to have to wind up being the right fit." The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers could be potential landing spots for the McCoy, who turns 32 in July, Garafolo said.

Chiefs running back Damien Williams is scheduled to be a free agent this month. If he winds up in Philadelphia, that would be a return to the city where his career started in 2009. Twice a First-Team All-Pro with the Eagles, McCoy played there until 2014 before spending four seasons with the Bills.

With the Chiefs, McCoy carried the ball 101 times for 465 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 28 passes for 181 yards and another touchdown. His 11,071 career rushing yards place him third among active players, trailing only Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson. He has 73 career rushing touchdowns.

