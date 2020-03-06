Koosman's No. 36 to be retired by Mets in June

Jerry Koosman, the winningest left-hander in the history of the New York Mets, will have his No. 36 retired in June, the team announced Thursday. Koosman, who compiled a 140-137 record while playing 12 seasons for New York from 1967-78, follows Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver (No. 41) and catcher Mike Piazza (No. 31) as former Mets players to have their numbers retired.

The ceremony is planned before a June 13 game against the Washington Nationals. "The excitement of playing for the Mets when we won the 1969 World Series was an experience I never thought I'd be able to repeat," Koosman, 77, said in a statement. "But the news that the Mets Hall of Fame Committee has voted to retire my number is another life-changing thrill and honor. I can't wait until June 13."

Drafted by the Mets in 1964, Koosman made his big-league debut on April 14, 1967. He's probably best remembered for earning two World Series victories against the Baltimore Orioles in 1969, including the title clincher in Game 5. He is second in franchise history with 346 starts, 108 complete games, 2,544 2/3 innings and 26 shutouts. His Mets career totals of 1,799 strikeouts and 3.09 ERA rank third.

"Jerry is one of the most iconic Mets of all-time and this forever honor is a tremendous representation of what he means to the organization," Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. In 19 career seasons in the majors, including stints with the Minnesota Twins (1979-81), Chicago White Sox (1981-83) and Philadelphia Phillies (1984-85), Koosman went 222-209 with a 3.36 ERA and 2,556 strikeouts over 612 games (527 starts).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.