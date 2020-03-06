Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Williams face critical year after shameful 2019

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 07:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 07:31 IST
INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Williams face critical year after shameful 2019

The new Formula One season will be of critical importance for Williams, once dominant world champions who have fallen so far from the heights that their points haul from the last two campaigns amounts to a total of eight.

Claire Williams, deputy team principal and daughter of founder Frank, admits as much. "It’s a critical year because we’ve had two bad years and Williams isn’t in Formula One to race around at the back of the grid. We’re here because we want to race the competition," she told Reuters.

"Having a third (bad) year and to subject our team personnel to a third year of racing around by ourselves at the back of the grid is going to take its toll. And we don’t want that to happen. "For our pride and for our self-respect we can’t allow that. This is one of the most fabled and storied teams in Formula One and we want to see it back where we know that it can get to."

Only Ferrari, with 16, have won more constructors titles than the nine Williams took between 1980 and 1997 but it is a different century now. The team that had drivers' titles with the likes of Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nigel Mansell, Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve last won a race in 2012.

They scored only one point last year, finishing last, and failed even to get their car to testing on time. They finally hit the track in Barcelona three days late. The degree of disarray at the factory was such that even the wheel nuts were not ready.

Technical director Paddy Lowe, who had joined from champions Mercedes, was an immediate casualty with the Briton put on a leave of absence that he never returned from. This year, Williams made sure Briton George Russell was the first out of the pitlane on day one in testing and in a Mercedes-powered car that was much improved on last season's.

SHAMEFUL MOMENT It will take a lot more than turning up for testing to restore pride but it was a start, with Russell and rookie Canadian team mate Nicholas Latifi putting in respectable times and a decent number of laps despite some engine problems.

"That for us was a shameful moment last year, not getting our car out. We’d managed to do it 42 years prior to 2019 and we failed last year," said Williams. "That was our rock bottom."

After the first three days of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya, Claire Williams told reporters she started smiling after the opening lap and had not stopped. Last year she had wondered whether she herself might be the problem, some critics holding her responsible and questioning her ability to do the job.

How much credit she gets now remains to be seen, but Williams are certainly in a much better place. "It’s really been no stone left unturned to look at what we’re doing. You can sense the difference in the team," she said. "You can sense the greater level of communication amongst all the areas, the departments.

"The spirit has always been there but it’s there more than I have ever seen it before and everybody is working incredibly hard to make sure we deliver performance. "I always knew last year that I was in a position to drive change. And I wasn’t about to give up," she added.

"Us Williamses are a bunch of fighters and we don’t give up that easily."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Despite some progress, no country achieves gender equality: Report

Womens Rights in Review, 25 years after Beijing takes stock of how the landmark gender equality plan, the Beijing Platform for Action, is being implemented and calls for greater parity and justice.The report finds faltering progress and not...

Japan says virus travel restrictions not too late as S. Korea protests

Japans government defended new, tighter travel restrictions on visitors from China and South Korea, saying they were not too late to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as Seoul protested the measures as excessive. The decisio...

UN chief urges countries to review progress on nuclear non-proliferation

Countries meeting in New York next month to review progress on nuclear non-proliferation are being urged by the UN Secretary-General to use the opportunity to strengthen global peace and security. Antnio Guterres made the request in a state...

Mexican firm takes millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude in oil-for-food swap

Venezuela has swapped millions of barrels of crude for supplies of corn and water trucks under an oil-for-food deal struck with a Mexican firm, in an effort to secure imports amid tightening U.S. sanctions, according to the company and expo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020