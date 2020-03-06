Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ighalo double denies Rooney as Man Utd move into FA Cup quarters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Derby
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 09:18 IST
Ighalo double denies Rooney as Man Utd move into FA Cup quarters

Derby, Mar 6 (AFP) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Manchester United to compete on three fronts after they moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win at Wayne Rooney's Derby on Thursday. Solskjaer's side were never in danger of a shock fifth round exit against the second tier Rams as Luke Shaw's opener and Odion Ighalo's double booked a quarter-final trip to Norwich.

Rooney, United's record goalscorer, is back in English football after moving to Derby from DC United in January and he was twice denied by Sergio Romero in his first meeting with his old club since 2018. But United were always on top and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games ahead of Sunday's derby showdown with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

They remain in the hunt for the FA Cup, the Europa League and still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League via the Premier League. United are fifth, three points behind Chelsea, and Solskjaer has urged his players to keep their foot on the gas as they look to turn a troubled season into a memorable finale.

"Today was the highest priority because we're not going to pick and choose games or competitions. We have to go for everything, that's what it is to be at Manchester United," Solskjaer said. "It's another away draw, we're use to that now. Is it a seventh in a row? We'll have to do it the hard way if want to go all the way. We've got a chance now.

"I'm very pleased with the performance and to go through. You never know, away from home, being the favourites and having City on Sunday how it'll affect their mindset, but it was professional. "We've found form and defended well, we've had seven clean sheets in those nine games." - 'He'll only get better' - =========================== United are chasing a record-equalling 13th FA Cup triumph.

They took control at Pride Park after 33 minutes when Shaw scored just his second career goal, his volley bouncing over Kelle Roos via a deflection off Jesse Lingard. Nigerian striker Ighalo, signed on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January, got the second goal seven minutes later.

Martyn Waghorn went close for Derby after the break but Ighalo ended the contest when he fired home to complete his double with 20 minutes left. "He's doing what he says on the tin and what we asked for when we signed him. I'm very happy with him. That type of striker is vital for a team," Solskjaer said of former Watford forward Ighalo.

"There's more to come. He'll improve and get sharper and more used to us. I've got no doubt he'll only get better." Former England star Rooney, who left United to rejoin Everton in 2017, almost grabbed a consolation but Romero produced an excellent stop to turn his late free-kick over. Rams boss Phillip Cocu said: "If the first free-kick goes in, sometimes it defines a game.

"You have to be really effective and on that side they were much better than we were. "I'm quite satisfied with the performance." (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Mbappe gives timely reminder of stunning talent as doubts about PSG future re-emerge

Paris, Mar 6 AFP This week has seen new doubts raised about Kylian Mbappes long-term future at Paris Saint-Germain, but the World Cup winner also underlined how vital he is to his club as they prepare for a make-or-break Champions League da...

Maha: Man held for kidnapping toddler in Palghar

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old boy from Khairpada in Vasai town of Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Friday. On March 2, Sunny Singh, who did petty jobs in the locality, allegedly abducted...

Battling Kenin saves match point to make Lyon quarters

Lyon, Mar 6 AFP Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin fought off a match point against world number 174 Jacqueline Cristian to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA event in Lyon on Thursday. Kenin, who had lost her opening matches in both Dub...

Curry still plans on playing for USA in Tokyo Olympics

San Francisco, Mar 6 AFP Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, returning to the NBA after four months with a broken left hand, said Thursday he still wants to play at the Tokyo Olympics. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Curry, cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020