Detroit's Travis Demeritte and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers off the Yankees' Gerrit Cole in the first inning, then repeated the feat in the second inning as the Tigers posted a 15-11 win over New York on Thursday in Lakeland, Fla. The Tigers also got homers from Brandon Dixon, Jeimer Candelario, Jake Rogers, Jose Azocar and Brady Policelli. Kyle Higashioka homered twice for the Yankees. NFL notebook: Players get ballots for CBA vote

Players received ballots for a proposed 10-year extension to the collective bargaining agreement from the NFL Players Association on Thursday, and they have seven days to submit their vote. Ballots are due at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 12, the players union said in a statement. A "yes" from a simple majority of the players in the union would bring an unprecedented 11 years of labor peace to the NFL. MLB notebook: White Sox’s Moncada reportedly gets $70 million extension

The Chicago White Sox and third baseman Yoan Moncada have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $70 million, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. A sixth-year club option is worth $25 million and includes a $5 million buyout, according to ESPN. His contract could buy out two years of free agency. Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirus: OLYMPICS NBA roundup: Clippers win sixth straight

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell posted double-doubles, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers drubbed the Houston Rockets 120-105 on Thursday night. The Clippers extended their winning streak to six consecutive games and, perhaps of greater significance, squared the season series with Houston at two games apiece. The Clippers own the superior record within the Western Conference should the teams finish tied in the standings. All Tokyo 2020 venues completed on schedule

Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Friday that work on the Aquatics Centre was finished in February meaning that all the venues built for this year's Olympics have been completed on time. The Aquatics Centre, which will host swimming and diving events at Tokyo 2020, was one of eight new venues built for the Summer Olympics, in addition to the athletes' village. NHL roundup: Rangers' Zibanejad scores five goals

Mika Zibanejad scored his fifth goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime as the New York Rangers survived blowing four one-goal leads and recorded a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Zibanejad became the third Ranger with a five-goal game and raised his season total to a career-high 38 by finishing off a breakaway. No NHL player had scored five goals in a game this season. WTA roundup: Kenin reaches Lyon quarterfinals

Top-seeded Sofia Kenin survived a three-set test but second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic was eliminated Thursday in second-round action at the Open 6eme Sens in Lyon, France. Kenin, a 21-year-old from the United States who won the Australian Open in January, rallied past Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4. WADA fails to keep Mexico laboratory open

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that it had failed in its bid to convince Mexican authorities to keep open the country's accredited anti-doping laboratory. The global anti-doping body said the Laboratorio Nacional de Prevencion y Control del Dopaje ceased operations on Nov. 15 last year. Golfer Piercy loses sponsors over homophobic Buttigieg meme - reports

Former U.S. Open runner-up Scott Piercy has lost major sponsors after he posted a homophobic meme on social media about openly-gay former U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, several media reported. The Titleist and FootJoy brands, both owned by U.S. golf equipment and clothing retailer Acushnet Holdings Co, and Swedish fashion retailer J. Lindeberg, have reportedly dropped Piercy though he deleted the meme and apologised.

