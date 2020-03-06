Left Menu
Starc leaves SA tour early to attend wife Alyssa's women's T20 WC final

  PTI
  • |
  Melbourne
  • |
  Updated: 06-03-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-03-2020 14:46 IST
Top Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the final ODI against South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy play the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup final against India here on Sunday. Wicketkeeper-batter Healy will be a part of Australia's team which will take on an in-form Indian side at the MCG. The four-time champion home team would be aiming to defend the title against the first-time finalists.

There to support Healy would be Starc, who will miss the third and final ODI scheduled to be played in Potchefstroom on Saturday to be in Melbourne. "It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion," Australia men's team coach, Justin Langer said.

"It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats, his heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he'll have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away ODI and T20I against New Zealand that will wrap up our season," Langer added. The Australian men's team will fight for pride having already conceded the three-match ODI series 0-2 to South Africa. Langer believes Starc's absence will be an opportunity for the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson.

"We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein, and Mitch's absence will offer one of them an opportunity to impress in Saturday’s match," Langer said..

