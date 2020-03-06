Left Menu
Development News Edition

Risk posed by coronavirus low during ODI tour of India: CSA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:02 IST
Risk posed by coronavirus low during ODI tour of India: CSA

Cricket South Africa is not overtly worried about their players travelling to India for the upcoming ODI series amidst coronavirus fears, saying the risk factor is "low" in Delhi, the first destination for the team. The Proteas will reach India via Dubai. They will land in New Delhi on Monday and spend a day there before proceeding to compete in Dharamsala (March 12), Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18). "None of the playing venues have recorded positive cases and travel between these cities will be via chartered flights reducing the risk even further. The risks in Dubai and Delhi are considered low," the CSA said in a statement.

"While the risk remains low, precautionary measures are necessary because of the highly infectious nature of the disease. The team has been appraised of hygiene precautions, avoidance measures, and symptom recognition in addition to being provided with travel kits," it added. The CSA said it has been liaising with the BCCI, the South African embassy in New Delhi, Indian security and risk experts. It said the Indian government "has also provided the necessary assurances".

"CSA is fully conscious of the risks presented in regard to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and has engaged in a formal risk assessment process to ensure the health and safety of and duty of care to our players and staff. "This risk assessment is informed by information provided by international experts, the US Centre for Disease Control, the World Health Organisation, the South African Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases," the CSA said. CSA Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra will travel with the team..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel stocks

Bargain-hunting investors are eyeing the shares of airlines, hotels, cruise lines and other companies that have been among the worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The recent declines have brought down the valuations of travel and leisure...

International tourist arrivals down by as much as 3% in 2020 due to virus: UN

The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 1.0-3.0 percent this year due to the novel coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said Friday as it reversed a previous forecast of growth of 3.0-4.0 percentThis will lead to an...

U.S. House panel seeks rehearing over White House counsel subpoena fight

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that prevented the panel from compelling a former Senior White House lawyer to testify about his role in President Donald T...

UK calls in sports bodies, broadcasters to discuss coronavirus plans - sources

The British government has called a meeting with sports governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to discuss how they would cope with a broader outbreak of coronavirus, two people familiar with the situation said.The department in charge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020