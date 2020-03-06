White Sox ink Moncada to $70M deal

Third baseman Yoan Moncada became the latest member of the Chicago White Sox youth movement to sign a long-term extension. Moncada signed a five-year, $70 million extension on Friday that includes a $25 million sixth-year club option. The deal would buy out two years of free agency for the key piece in the White Sox-Red Sox trade that sent Chris Sale to Boston.

"I want to thank the White Sox organization for the trust they are giving me," Moncada said. "I am very happy and proud because it gives me the chance to secure my financial future and the future of my family, and it reinforces my commitment to the White Sox and their fans. I am going to keep working hard every day to represent this organization and to help, along with all the great talent that we have here, to win multiple championships." Moncada, 24, arrived in the 2016 trade and was billed as the top offensive prospect in baseball at the time.

In three-plus seasons in the majors, Moncada has a .265 batting average with 50 home runs and 163 RBIs over 343 games. In 132 games last season with the White Sox, Moncada batted .315 while posting career-high totals in home runs (25) and RBIs (79). Moncada joins teammates Aaron Bummer (Feb. 22), Luis Robert (Jan. 2), Dallas Keuchel (Dec. 30, 2019), Yasmani Grandal (Nov. 21, 2019), Jose Abreu (Nov. 22, 2019) and Eloy Jimenez (March 22, 2019) in agreeing to multiyear deals with the White Sox since spring training 2019.

--Field Level Media

