Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ohio State's Young chasing No. 1 pick status

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 01:05 IST
Ohio State's Young chasing No. 1 pick status

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young believes his name should be part of discussions surrounding the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. "Definitely -- I feel like I'm the best player in the country," Young told Field Level Media on Friday at Tropicana Atlantic City, where he was recognized as the nation's top defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club. "I think I was the best player at the Combine. I feel like I'm the best, that my name should be up there, and that's not off of being cocky, that's off of being real confident. To be in this game, if you don't have that mentality, you shouldn't be playing it."

Young declared for the NFL draft and is the top defensive player in the draft in Field Level Media's rankings, an opinion almost universal in the draft community. Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn joked that Young doesn't even need a pro day, his body of work is more than evident in his three years and 30.5 sacks at Ohio State, including 16.5 sacks last season. When scouts, coaches and personnel executives converge on Columbus later this month for Young's pro day on March 25, it will be more of a cameo. He didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine.

His intention is not to be measured and tested at Ohio State, either, but Young will show off what many consider to be generational position-specific skills. Former Texans general manager Charley Casserly, who used the No. 1 pick to select Jadeveon Clowney out of South Carolina, said present-day Young is ahead of the rookie year version of Clowney. It's those widely held opinions that helped sway Young's decision to let his college career speak for itself.

"You get a lot of backlash from people that may not understand my position, but you know, it is what it is," he said Friday. "I will be doing position drills at my Pro Day, but that's it. For those who don't understand -- they don't understand -- but I know my worth and I'm going to act on it." That means no 40-yard dash, vertical jump, bench press, broad jump, three-cone drill -- all tests Young could be asked to perform when he visits team headquarters of the multiple franchises ready to invest in the pass rusher at the top of the draft. The Cincinnati Bengals, who have the first overall pick, Washington Redskins (second), Detroit Lions (third) and New York Giants (fourth) are known to have interest in hosting Young at their facility.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Young elaborated on his active resume. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it," he said. "I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow -- an Ohio State transfer -- is the popular projection at No. 1 to the Bengals. According to event organizers, Burrow opted not to attend Friday night's Maxwell Football Club gala, and would be the first honoree in 83 years not to show. Young is projected to be the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Barring a trade, that move would reunite him with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was selected by the Washington Redskins with the No. 15 pick overall in the 2019 draft. Young is a Redskins fan, having played at DeMatha High School in Maryland.

"Me and Dwayne talk all the time," Young said. "I've known Dwayne since high school. He definitely loves the organization, and obviously he wants me to come play with him." Young said he has the same skills that compelled teams to make Joey and Nick Bosa first-round picks. Nick Bosa was selected No. 2 by the San Francisco 49ers last year and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Joey Bosa was the third overall pick in the 2016 to the then-San Diego Chargers. He has 40.0 sacks in his first four NFL seasons.

"The toolbox that they brought from college to the NFL, it works," Young said. "I've been looking at them, always looking at Nick because he's my big bro. I see what he's doing in the league, he's obviously doing outstanding." --By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Michigan to sanitize voting booths, machines amid coronavirus fears

Officials in Michigan are telling election clerks to repeatedly sanitize voting booths, touchscreen machines, pencils and other equipment ahead of Tuesdays Democratic primary, amid concerns about the impact of coronavirus on the 2020 presid...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The number of people infected with coronavirus surpassed 100,000 across the world as the outbreak reached more countries and intensified economic damage, with business districts beginning to empty and stock markets tumbling. Interactive gra...

Saudi Arabia suspends public attendance at sports events until further notice

The Saudi ministry of sports announced on Friday it will suspend public attendance at all sports events starting Saturday, a statement from the ministry reported.The statement added that this comes as a precautionary measure to stop the spr...

Soccer-Strasbourg v PSG postponed because of coronavirus - League

Saturdays Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and champions Paris St Germain has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French League said on Friday.Strasbourgs Alsace region is one of the worst hit by the coronavirus in France, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020