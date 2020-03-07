Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diamondbacks INF Leyba suspended 80 games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 03:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 03:39 IST
Diamondbacks INF Leyba suspended 80 games

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Domingo Leyba was suspended for 80 games on Friday for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug program. In a news release, MLB said he tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

His suspension is without pay and begins at the start of the 2020 regular season. "We support MLB's Joint Drug Agreement and the penalties for violating that policy," the Diamondbacks said in a team statement. "We were disappointed to learn of this news and hope that Domingo will take the time away from the game to reflect on his actions and learn from his mistakes."

Leyba, 24, is one of the top prospects in Arizona's system. He made his major league debut in 2019, appearing in 21 games and batting .280. In 25 at-bats, he had seven hits, including two doubles and a triple, but struck out nine times. He also had five RBIs. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 13 more coronavirus cases

Thirteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Singapore, taking the total number of people infected by the deadly virus in the city-state to 130. The 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday and is the highest daily jump s...

Alaska's famous Iditarod mushers can expect deep snow on race day

The worlds most famous dog racing contest gets underway on Saturday when 57 mushers and their canine teams line up in downtown Anchorage to start the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, with expectations for heavy snow on the trail this year.The ...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus infects more than 100,000 worldwide, wreaking financial havoc

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus surpassed 100,000 across the world on Friday, as the outbreak reached more countries and economic damage intensified, with business districts beginning to empty and stock markets tumbli...

Italy coronavirus deaths near 200 after biggest daily jump

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 49 to 197, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered two weeks ago. Italy is currently reporti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020