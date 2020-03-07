Beal pours in 35 as Wizards handle Hawks

Bradley Beal continued his torrid offensive streak, scoring 35 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 118-112 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The Wizards snapped a two-game losing streak while the Hawks dropped their second game in a row.

Beal hit 13 of 21 shots from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, for his 30th game of 30-plus points this season. He torched the Hawks for 40 points on Jan. 26. Beal has scored 25-plus points in 21 straight games, the longest such streak in team history.

Washington also got 17 points from Davis Bertans, 14 points from Jerome Robinson and 13 from Troy Brown Jr. Atlanta was led by Cam Reddish with 28 points and John Collins with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Huerter contributed 14 points and 11 assists.

The Hawks played without All-Star guard Trae Young, who averages 29.6 points. Young was sidelined due to flu-like symptoms. Atlanta did get center Dewayne Dedmon and Reddish back in the lineup. Dedmon missed the previous four games with right elbow pain, and Reddish sat out the past game with lower-back pain. Dedmon had 11 points and six rebounds but was limited to 20 minutes.

Atlanta held a 34-33 lead after the first quarter, but the Wizards held a 64-57 advantage at halftime behind Beal's 20 points. Washington continued to pour it on in the third quarter, outscoring Atlanta 29-18 to take a 93-75 lead. Washington was in front 96-77 with 11:24 left in the game, but the Hawks fought their way back to within four points when Reddish converted a three-point play with 1:28 to go. Atlanta was unable to get any closer, though.

Washington has won two of three meetings with Atlanta this season. The teams face off for the final time on March 20 in Atlanta. The Hawks are on the road at Memphis on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back set. Washington hosts Miami on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.