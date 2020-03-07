Hart helps Pelicans beat Heat, snap 3-game skid

Josh Hart had a double-double and Brandon Ingram made two clutch jumpers in an otherwise poor shooting night as host New Orleans defeated Miami 110-104 on Friday night. Hart came off the bench to score 19 points and grab 12 rebounds as the Pelicans ended a three-game losing streak. Jrue Holiday led the way with 20 points and rookie Zion Williamson scored 17, breaking his string of 13 straight games with at least 20 points.

Lonzo Ball added 16 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while Ingram finished with 12 points of 4-of-20 shooting. Jimmy Butler scored 28 for Miami, Duncan Robinson scored 24 on 8-of-14 3-point shooting, Goran Dragic scored 15 and Andre Iguodala had 10 for the Heat, who saw their four-game winning streak end.

Robinson broke the Heat's single-season record of 227 made 3-pointers held by Wayne Ellington, but Miami made just 9-of-33 shots from 3-point range after setting a franchise record for made 3-pointers when it went 22-for-44 in a 116-113 victory against Orlando on Wednesday. Holiday sandwiched two 3-pointers around a three-point play by Williamson as New Orleans took a 77-58 lead early in the third quarter.

Miami got within 10 on a layup by Iguodala and again later on his dunk, but Frank Jackson's 3-pointer gave the Pelicans an 89-74 lead at the end of the quarter. Robinson made three 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter as the Heat got within 93-89.

Former Pelican Solomon Hill made a 3-pointer and Derrick Jones Jr. scored to help Miami get within one before Hart answered with a 3-pointer. Robinson made another 3-pointer to get the Heat within 100-99 with 3:14 left, but Ingram's jumper and 3-pointer pushed the lead to five with 1:35 left.

Miami couldn't get it to a one-possession game after that as it made just one field goal in the last three minutes. The Pelicans scored 12 points on eight Heat turnovers as they took a 32-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Hart scored eight second-quarter points and New Orleans led by as many as 18 points before taking a 65-51 halftime lead.

