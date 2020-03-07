Left Menu
Harmanpreet Kaur has given immense support to me, says Poonam Yadav

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup against Australia, India spinner Poonam Yadav said that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has given her a lot of support.

  ANI
  • |
  Melbourne
  • |
  Updated: 07-03-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 11:27 IST
India spinner Poonam Yadav (Photo/T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup against Australia, India spinner Poonam Yadav said that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has given her a lot of support. "Harmanpreet has been of immense support. When I got hit for a six in the first over, she came to me and said, 'Poonam, you're one of the most experienced players in the team, and we expect better of you'," Poonam said.

The 28-year-old experienced bowler has played 68 shortest format games for India and taken 94 wickets at an average of 22.66. She has been in devastating form throughout the tournament and has bagged nine wickets so far.

"So, that kind of stirred something within me. I told myself if my captain has that much faith in me, I should be able to make a comeback," she said. "I took a wicket in the very next ball, and didn't look back since. Now when I look back at that moment, it means so much in the context of my individual performance and run to the final," she added.

In the opening game against Australia at Sydney Showground, Poonam came within a whisker of the third hat-trick in Women's T20 World Cup history, dismissing Rachael Haynes and Ellyse Perry before Jess Jonassen was dropped. The final of the tournament will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8 -- International Women's Day. (ANI)

