Ducks' Gibson shuts down Leafs but exits with injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 11:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@AnaheimDucks)

Goaltender John Gibson stopped all 26 shots he faced before leaving midway through the third period with an undisclosed injury as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 Friday night. Carter Rowney and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks, who improved to 4-2-1 in their past seven games. Gibson left with 9:40 remaining, with Ryan Miller going the rest of the way. Miller stopped four of five shots.

William Nylander scored at 17:00 of the third period as the Maple Leafs avoided their second consecutive shutout after a 1-0 shootout defeat Thursday night vs. the Kings in Los Angeles. Toronto went 0-2-1 on its California trip, also dropping a 5-2 decision Tuesday at San Jose. Toronto goalie Jack Campbell stopped 26 of 28 shots.

Rowney opened the scoring at 3:17 for the first period. Michael Del Zotto's shot from the right point deflected off teammate David Backes as he was tied up by two defenders in the high slot and made its way to the net, where Campbell made a kick save. However, the puck went straight to Rowney at the right post, and he smacked it into the open side of the net. The score remained 1-0 until Henrique scored his 25th of the season -- and his seventh in the past 11 games -- at 10:20 of the third. The puck popped loose after a scramble along the right-wing boards and bounced to Henrique in the right faceoff circle. His one-timer beat Campbell high to the stick side.

Nylander finally got the Maple Leafs on the board late in the third period. After a faceoff win in Anaheim's zone, it appeared the Ducks were going to be able to clear the puck before Nylander skated up behind a defenseman and stole the puck just inside the blue line. Nylander weaved his way into the right faceoff circle before unleashing a shot that beat Gibson low to the far post.

