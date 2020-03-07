Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-50 times a day, secret behind Verma's trademark shot

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 12:04 IST
Cricket-50 times a day, secret behind Verma's trademark shot

India opener Shafali Verma dancing down the track to hit back over the bowler's head may look ridiculously effortless but it is the result of practicing the shot at least 50 times a day, says the coach who nurtured the batting sensation.

Verma's explosive batting has powered India to their maiden final in Twenty20 cricket's biggest tournament despite the prolonged run droughts of fellow opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. The 16-year-old has scored at a strike rate of 161 - the highest by any frontline batswoman in the competition - and her nine sixes are also the most by anyone in this year's tournament.

She has shown a particular penchant to charge out and hit bowlers over their head, a shot she honed under coach Ashwani Kumar's watchful eyes at the Shree Ram Narain Cricket Academy in Rohtak. "We made her play every shot, including that, at least 50-times-a-day," Kumar told Reuters by telephone from the north Indian city in Haryana.

"This is how you build muscle memory. Obviously she was a natural striker of the ball. We didn't overhaul her style, we just polished it." Verma is currently the top-ranked Twenty20 batswoman, a remarkable rise for the daughter of a goldsmith who had to cut her hair and masquerade as a boy to get enough practice early in her career.

"She was barely 12 when she enrolled but within months she started striking the ball so hard that we started fearing for the safety of other girls in that group," Kumar said. "So we put her in the senior group and she then started practicing with the boys."

Kumar's academy has produced quite a few first-class cricketers and he got some of them to bowl against Verma. One of them was Haryana quick Ashish Hooda, who was immediately struck by Verma's talent and fearlessness.

"Being a Ranji Trophy-level player, you obviously don't want to bowl fast and injure an academy kid," medium-pacer Hooda told Reuters. "So I began with a short run-up and was surprised by her ball-striking.

"Then I went full steam but she did not flinch and played quite a few shots. I knew she was special and will play for India one day, though could not imagine it would be so fast." Verma has strong arms and shoulders and boasts excellent hand-eye coordination which leaves little margin of error for the bowlers.

"She is blessed with certain traits but one has to work hard to get the best out of them," Kumar said. "To her credit, she is a fast learner and hard-worker. The only thing she probably needs is to mix more singles and doubles in her batting.

"But she's very young and will only grow better with experience." As for his advice to Verma ahead of Sunday's final against defending champions Australia, Kumar said he did not want to clutter her mind.

"I just wished her well and asked her to follow whatever her captain and coach tell her."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Australia practising against slow spinners to tackle India's attack

Australia are focussing not only on the wily Poonam Yadav but preparing to take on Indias spin-heavy attack by practising against slow spinners ahead of Sundays Womens T20 World Cup final. Poonam had bamboozled Australia in the opening game...

Two apartment buildings in South Korea quarantined over virus

Two South Korean apartment buildings heavily occupied by members of a sect linked to most of the countrys coronavirus cases have been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the disease, an official said Saturday. The move...

Aurangabad tourism witnesses slump amid coronavirus scare

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the world and the recent cases detected in India, foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad in Maharashtra, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves. At least 31 people, including ...

Rajasthan govt to mitigate sufferings of farmers caused by hailstorm, rain: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state government will do everything possible to mitigate the sufferings of farmers whose crops had been damaged by rain and hailstorm in the state in the past few days.It is ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020