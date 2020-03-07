Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia need to play mind games to stop Shafali, says Wyatt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 14:44 IST
Australia need to play mind games to stop Shafali, says Wyatt

Defending champions Australia need to play mind games to stop a rampaging Shafali Verma during Sunday's women's T20 World Cup final against India, believes England opener Danni Wyatt. The 16-year-old Shafali has been the star of the tournament, having amassed 161 runs at a strike rate of 161, consistently providing India solid starts.

"It's obvious what her weaknesses are and Shafali knows what they are. The Aussies have tried to bowl to those areas in the past. You've got to play a few mind games with her and hope she spoons one up," said Wyatt. She shared the dressing room with the Indian star at the 2019 Women's T20 Challenge.

"When she fails, she's so hard on herself. I just tell her to relax and that it's only cricket. "When you're opening the batting in T20, it can be brutal because your role is to go hard and you're always going to fail. She's very hard on herself when she does," she added.

Wyatt said it was Shafali's brutal hitting against the pacers from the men's team during a net session which convinced her about the Indian's phenomenal talent. "Even before the session, she'd go to the nets for extra practice against our quickest male bowlers," recalled Wyatt.

"She'd bat for about an hour. She'd say 'yeah, come bowl' and go 'bang, bang.' And I went 'who's that?' "She had an extra 20 minutes to do some drills after. I couldn't believe she was 15 when someone told me. She knew exactly what she wanted to get out of that session. At aged 15, that's pretty smart." PTI ATK AH AH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Son of Georgia medical chief contracts coronavirus

A son of a top medical official in Georgia said on Saturday he had contracted the new coronavirus after being in contact with people who travelled to Italy. Nikoloz Gamkrelidze, son of Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the national centre on dise...

Starbucks shuts down store in Seattle after employee tests positive for coronavirus

American coffeehouse chain Starbucks on Friday local time ordered to close down its store in Seattle after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. In a memo on Friday, Starbucks - founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1971-- said that the ...

Erdogan to travel to Brussels amid standoff with EU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to be in Brussels on Monday for a one-day working visit, his office said amid a charged conflict between Turkey and the European Union over migrants and refugees. Thousands of migrants headed for...

Amit Panghal enters quarters of Asian Olympic qualifiers

Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal 52kg advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned triumph over Mongolias Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian Qualifiers to be just one win away from securing an Olympic berth, here on Saturday. The 23-year-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020