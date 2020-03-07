Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davis Cup Qualifiers 2020: Two-time champion Croatia lead 2-0 against India

At the end of day one, hosts Croatia won both the singles rubbers against team India at the 2020 Davis Cup Qualifiers being played at Dom Sportova in Zagreb, Croatia from March 6-7.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Zagreb
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:21 IST
Davis Cup Qualifiers 2020: Two-time champion Croatia lead 2-0 against India
India tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan. Image Credit: ANI

At the end of day one, hosts Croatia won both the singles rubbers against team India at the 2020 Davis Cup Qualifiers being played at Dom Sportova in Zagreb, Croatia from March 6-7. India have an uphill task at their hands and have to win all the three remaining rubbers in their bid to earn one of the 12 elusive spots on offer, this weekend, for the Davis Cup finals in November later this year.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, 25-year-old, faced world number 37 Marin Cilia in the second rubber to make it all-square in the tie after compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran went down to Boma Gojo in a three-setter. Chennai born Ramanathan had played Cilia once at Pune in 2018 where he suffered a loss 3-6, 4-6 at the hands of former US Open champion.Playing in India colours, however, brought out an inspired performance from Ramanathan as he stretched Cilia to tie-breaks in both the sets before going down 6-7, 6-7.

With a noisy crowd right behind the Croak, Ramanathan played his heart out and displayed a great exhibition of classic serve and volley game. Both the players held their serves throughout the match is a testimony of the quality tennis played by them.

Earlier in the day, Boma Gojo, stood tall in his third Davis Cup match in Croatian colours and got his maiden win for his country at the Davis Cup. Gojo defeated India's Gunneswaran in the opening singles rubber in a come-from-behind win 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Gunneswaran started off well in the first set as he broke Gojo in the seventh and ninth games to grab the set 6-3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Son of Georgia medical chief contracts coronavirus

A son of a top medical official in Georgia said on Saturday he had contracted the new coronavirus after being in contact with people who travelled to Italy. Nikoloz Gamkrelidze, son of Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the national centre on dise...

Starbucks shuts down store in Seattle after employee tests positive for coronavirus

American coffeehouse chain Starbucks on Friday local time ordered to close down its store in Seattle after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. In a memo on Friday, Starbucks - founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1971-- said that the ...

Erdogan to travel to Brussels amid standoff with EU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to be in Brussels on Monday for a one-day working visit, his office said amid a charged conflict between Turkey and the European Union over migrants and refugees. Thousands of migrants headed for...

Amit Panghal enters quarters of Asian Olympic qualifiers

Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal 52kg advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned triumph over Mongolias Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian Qualifiers to be just one win away from securing an Olympic berth, here on Saturday. The 23-year-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020