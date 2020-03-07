Left Menu
Development News Edition

Churchill Brothers face Gokulam in bid to keep pressure on leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Margao
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 16:55 IST
Churchill Brothers face Gokulam in bid to keep pressure on leaders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Churchill Brothers return to their base against Gokulam Kerala here on Sunday, bidding to keep the pressure on the I-League leaders. Churchill Brothers are currently placed fourth in the table with 20 points from 14 games. They still have six games to play and if all goes well can muster a total of 38 points. Gokulam Kerala is placed seventh with 19 points from 14 games and in order to end up among the top 5, they will have to win at least four of their five encounters.

Churchill Brothers are coming on the back of a shock defeat at the hands of Trau FC 1-0 which severely dented their prospects of being crowned league champions for the third time. Churchill Brothers head coach Bernardo Tavares said, "Yes, the loss against Trau was a little unnerving but I believe we are only to blame for it. We weren't able to create enough goal scoring chances when we should have. Trau was disciplined and pretty hard to breakdown on the night." "If we dwell too deep into the equation we will not able to concentrate on the match and I believe we should just have one goal that is to win all the remaining matches and hope that the rest of the events turn out to be in our favor," he added.

Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, is coming on the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Quess East Bengal. The result though doesn't give a clear picture of the loss that Gokulam Kerala faced. The Malabarians will be missing the services of Haroon Amiri and Naocha Singh who were sent off in the match after receiving two yellow cards respectively.

Captain Marcus Joseph, who happens to be the highest scorer from the Kerala outfit, said, "It has been a difficult season for us. When the league started we were in tremendous form but some close matches have really cost us. We are missing two of our mainstays in the defense line up in against Churchill and it always unsettles a settled line-up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Scribes have challenging task in modern times: Deputy CM

Journalists are facing a challenging task of functioning with credibility while upholding professional ethics in modern times when monetary gains are considered to be of more importance, Karnataka Deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan said ...

Goa: 203 candidates in fray for March 22 ZP polls

A total of 203 candidates are in the fray for the Goa Zilla Parishad polls scheduled for March 22, with the north and south districts of the state having 104 and 99 candidates respectively, a state election commission official said on Satur...

Coronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000 - ministry

Irans death toll from coronavirus reached 145 on Saturday after another 21 people were confirmed to have died during the last day, among them a conservative lawmaker from Tehran, officials and local news agencies said.Announcing the latest ...

18th century Chinese gourd sells for USD 4.6 million at auction

A Chinese porcelain gourd which once belonged to the 18th century Chinese Emperor Qianlong sold for 4.1 million euros USD 4.6 million at auction on Saturday. The cobalt blue and white gourd, which represents an imperial dragon with five cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020