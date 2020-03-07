Left Menu
Amit Panghal advances to quarter-finals of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Indian boxer Amit Panghal secured a hard-earned 3-2 win over Mongolia's Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu to cruise into the quarter-finals of the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday.

  Amman
  Updated: 07-03-2020 17:43 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 17:43 IST
Amit Panghal advances to quarter-finals of Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Indian boxer Amit Panghal (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian boxer Amit Panghal secured a hard-earned 3-2 win over Mongolia's Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu to cruise into the quarter-finals of the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday. Panghal (52 kg) is now just one win away from booking a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, Gaurav Solanki (57kg) was knocked out of the tournament after he suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of top seed and world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan in the second round. Panghal expressed elation over the victory and said he played according to the strategy his coaches had chalked out.

"I played according to the strategy the coaches had chalked out. I tried to score well in the first round, which was the main aim. Glad to have got the win. I have played and beaten my next opponent twice. I would look to get a win again and get an Olympic quota for my country," Panghal said in a statement. World Championships silver medallist, Panghal, will next take on Southeast Asian Games champion Carlo Paalam of Philippines.

Four Indian women and six Indian men boxers are through to the last-eight and need just one win each to book their Tokyo tickets. Mary Kom will begin her quest for the Tokyo Olympic berth later today when she will compete against New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny in 51kg. (ANI)

