Chawrasia shoots 69, gets into top-10 in Qatar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 20:35 IST
Chawrasia, who shot 67-69 on the first two days, had four birdies on the front and one more on the back and a bogey on either side. Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia added a three-under 69 to get to nine-under and inside the top-10 after 54 holes in the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tournament here on Saturday. Chawrasia, who shot 67-69 on the first two days, had four birdies on the front and one more on the back and a bogey on either side.

For the third straight day, Chawrasia, a four-time winner on European Tour, bogeyed the ninth. He also bogeyed the Par-3 15th amid a seven-hole finishing stretch in which the other six holes were pars. Chawrasia had carded a 67 at last week's final round at Oman Open and he has now shot four successive rounds in the 60s and another good one could see him have a solid finish.

The Indian, who twice touched double figures under par, is still five behind the leader Jorge Campillo who carded a third-round 67 to take a one-shot lead into the final day. The Spaniard began by picking up five shots in six holes around the turn to move three ahead. However, a pair of bogeys on the back nine in the increasing wind meant he came home in level par for a 14-under total, just one clear of Scot David Drysdale and Dane Jeff Winther.

Drysdale was bogey-free in a 64, while Winther also made seven birdies with a single dropped shot in a 65. Dane Benjamin Poke was 12-under, a shot clear of Swede Alexander Bjork and Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal.

Larrazabal made two eagles and six birdies as he matched the lowest round of the week -- and the fledgling course record -- with a 63, while Bjork made three birdies and a bogey in a 69...

