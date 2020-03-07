Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nets announce split with coach Atkinson

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 21:48 IST
Nets announce split with coach Atkinson

Despite guiding the Brooklyn Nets back to the playoffs last season after a three-season absence, Kenny Atkinson is out as the team's coach. The Nets announced Saturday that the team and coach mutually agreed to part ways, with assistant coach Jacque Vaughn tabbed to finish out the season.

"After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team," said general manager Sean Marks, who hired Atkinson in 2016. On Saturday morning, the Nets were 28-34 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, 9.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the sixth spot and 24.5 games out of first.

The Nets host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon. Atkinson won 20 games in his first season with the team and 28 in his second, before a stunning 42-40 finish in 2018-19 landed the Nets in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They were eliminated in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Expectations were higher coming into this season with the addition of All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, but he was limited to 20 games before having season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. The team also added former league Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant in a sign-and-trade with Golden State, though the 10-time All-Star was a non-factor as he continues to recover from an Achilles tendon injury he suffered with the Warriors.

Atkinson, 52, had been a career assistant coach with the Knicks and Hawks before landing his post with the Nets. He leaves the Nets with a 118-190 record across four seasons. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Kapil Mishra to visit village of Uttarakhand man killed in Delhi violence

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Saturday said that he will meet the family members of Dilbar Negi, whose body was found in a mutilated condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri, on February 26, following violence in the national capital. He also s...

Three detained in connection with Delhi violence

Three persons, namely Tarik Rizwi, Liaqat and Riyasat, have been detained on Saturday by Delhi Police in connection with Delhi violence. Police are interrogating one of them for helping to hide suspended AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain. The AA...

ITBP Jawan dedicates song to daughters on International Women's Day

A soldier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has dedicated a song Lado Lado Meri Lado... to the daughters of the country and the ITBP released it to mark International Womens Day. The song, composed by Head Constable Arjun Kheriyal narrates ...

Fireball-like object falls from sky during rains in Ghaziabad

A fireball-like object which fell from the sky near the railway station, causing panic among the locals, has been primarily found to contain sodium. According to fire brigade officials, they were informed about the meteorite-like substance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020