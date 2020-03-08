Report: Some NFL owners want CBA vote to fail

Some NFL owners are hoping that players don't approve the proposed collective bargaining agreement that currently is up for a vote, according to a report. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Saturday that he's been told by a league source that the owners believe they could get better financial terms, including the possibility of an 18th game on the schedule, in a subsequent proposal.

"They think they can get a better deal next year," the source said. "They feel they gave up too much on economics." Players have until the end of the day on Thursday to cast their ballots on the proposed CBA, which includes a 17th game and monetary concessions from ownership.

Fowler said some owners told commissioner Roger Goodell last month that they weren't in favor of financial incentives for players or the increase in a number of players on the roster that were included in the proposal. It a simple majority of players approve the proposed CBA, it will take effect in 2020, with the 17th regular-season game not added until 2021 at the earliest. The deal would run through 2030.

--Field Level Media

