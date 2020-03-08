Left Menu
Report: Bucks' Antetokounmpo to undergo MRI on knee

Report: Bucks' Antetokounmpo to undergo MRI on knee
Antetokounmpo injured the knee during Friday night's 113-103 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left knee, ESPN reported Saturday. Antetokounmpo injured the knee during Friday night's 113-103 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The forward took an awkward fall in the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed his knee. He remained on the floor for a few minutes but stayed in the game.

Afterward, multiple media members observed Antetokounmpo limping. When asked how the knee was, Antetokounmpo answered "good" and reportedly changed the subject. The reigning league MVP recorded 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the setback.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds in 57 games for the NBA-best Bucks (53-10). --Field Level Media

