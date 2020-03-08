Left Menu
Panthers net three in final period to upend Habs

  Updated: 08-03-2020 10:47 IST
  Created: 08-03-2020 10:24 IST
Panthers net three in final period to upend Habs
Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

On a night in which a great goalie was honored, Chris Driedger was pretty good, too, making 33 saves and leading the host Florida Panthers to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Prior to the game, the Panthers retired former goalie Roberto Luongo's No. 1 jersey. Luongo, who is third in NHL history with 489 wins, became the first player in Panthers history to have his number retired.

Saturday's game was scoreless midway through the second period, but then Lucas Wallmark, Mackenzie Weegar, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Mike Hoffman scored for the Panthers. Driedger, 25, improved to 6-2-1 in just his 10th career start. For Wallmark, it was his first goal as a member of the Panthers, in his sixth game since he was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 24.

This game was selected for Luongo's ceremony because he is a Montreal native. Luongo retired after last season. The star-studded goalie matchup of Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky against Montreal's Carey Price -- which would've been expected less than one week ago -- never happened. Bobrovsky is out due to a lower-body injury, and Price was rested.

Due to injury, Driedger didn't play from Jan. 17 until Thursday. But he has been sharp since returning, allowing just three goals in two games. Montreal backup Charlie Lindgren, who played well early before faltering, made 28 saves.

Florida opened the scoring with 10:22 gone in the second. Wallmark faked a shot from the left circle and drove to the net, finishing by flipping a backhander over Lindgren's left pad. Lindgren allowed a soft goal with 41 seconds expired in the third, as Weegar shot a fluttering puck past him from above the left circle.

Florida made it 3-0 with 15:47 left in the third, as Erik Haula's brilliant pass from deep in the right corner found Huberdeau right in front for a tap-in goal. With 11:56 left in the third, Jake Evans roofed a hard shot from the right circle, and it zipped past Driedger to spoil his shutout attempt.

But Hoffman's empty-net goal with 1:54 ended Montreal's comeback thoughts. The Canadiens played with No. 16 stickers on their helmets in honor of legendary player Henri Richard, who died at age 84 on Friday.

