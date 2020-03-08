Left Menu
Would tell her to not think about personal milestones: Shafali Verma's mother

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia, Shafali Verma's mother Parveen Bala on Sunday advised the youngster to not think about personal milestones and should look to make the team win.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rohtak (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 12:11 IST
Shafali Verma's mother Parveen Bala . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia, Shafali Verma's mother Parveen Bala on Sunday advised the youngster to not think about personal milestones and should look to make the team win. Shafali has managed to score 161 runs in the tournament so far, with the highest being 47 against Sri Lanka. These efforts have allowed the youngster to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings.

"I am confident that the team will come back with the trophy. Our entire family will watch the match together, we were confident that Shafali will make us proud. I would just tell Shafali to not think about personal milestones. She plays like Virender Sehwag and everyone in Rohtak now calls Shafali as women's Sehwag," Shafali's mother Parveen told reporters. The finals between India and Australia will be played later today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in front of more than 80,000 people. What makes it all the more special, is that it would be played on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In the ongoing tournament, India goes into the finals being the only undefeated side. The side triumphed in all their group-stage matches and progressed to the summit clash as their semi-final against England got abandoned due to rain. It is the first time, that India has managed to reach the finals of the tournament, and the side would be playing in front of more than 80,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

However, easing past Australia in the finals won't be an easy prospect as the hosts are the four-time champions of the Women's T20 World Cup. Australia is the only team in the history of the tournament to make the knock-out stages in every edition of the tournament. India and Australia will take on each other in the finals later today at the MCG. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 12:30 PM IST. (ANI)

