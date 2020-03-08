Australia post 184/4 against India in Women's T20 World Cup final
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored blistering half-centuries as Australia posted a challenging 184/4 in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the MCG here on Sunday. Opting to bat, Healy blasted 75 off 39 balls studded with seven fours and five maximums while Mooney remained unbeaten on 78.
Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers taking two wickets for 38 runs in four overs. Brief Score: Australia: 184 for 4 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 78, (Alyssa Healy 75; Deepti Sharma -2/38..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
