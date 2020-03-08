Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Perera to miss cricket for weeks due to injuries

Sri Lanka Cricket (SC) on Sunday provided an injury update on Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Janith Perera and said they will miss the upcoming cricketing action for weeks. All-rounder Hasaranga will be out of cricketing action for "several weeks" due to the left hamstring injury sustained during the second T20I against West Indies.

"Injury update: All Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who sustained a left hamstring injury while fielding during the 2nd T20i v West Indies will be out from the game for several weeks. Hasaranga has done an MRI scan on Saturday (07th March) and the report is expected in coming Tuesday," Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted. On the other hand, wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera is expected to recover from his middle finger injury in two weeks, which he sustained during the final T20I against Windies.

"Injury update: Wicket Keeper - Batsman Kusal Janith Perera, who sustained an injury to his right middle finger (Right finger contusion), while wicket-keeping during the 2nd T20i vs West Indies is expected to be fit in two weeks," the board tweeted. Sri Lanka lost T20I series 2-0 to Windies and will next play against England in the two-match Test series.

The first Test of the series will be played at Galle International Stadium from March 19. (ANI)

