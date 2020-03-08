Cricket-Australia beat India by 85 runs to win Women's Twenty20 World Cup
Defending champions Australia won their fifth Women's Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday with an 85-run victory over India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India were bowled out for 99 in the final over, well short of Australia's first innings 184 for four.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
