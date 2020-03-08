Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's Archer likely to miss IPL and play for Sussex

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 17:58 IST
Cricket-England's Archer likely to miss IPL and play for Sussex

England's Jofra Archer is likely to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) as national team coach Chris Silverwood wants the fast bowler to play cricket with Sussex to get up to speed before the home test series against West Indies in June. Archer, who has a contract with the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the IPL, has been out of action since January with an elbow injury.

The 24-year-old said earlier this week he had his "fingers crossed" on playing at some stage in the IPL, which begins on March 29, but Silverwood wants him to rebuild his fitness under the watchful eye of the staff at Sussex. "My priority is getting him right for England and our international summer," Silverwood told reporters during England's warm-up match ahead of a two-test series in Sri Lanka.

"Sussex will play a big part in that and we will work very closely with them to make sure he gets the best preparation possible. The only things we have been talking about are what's best for England and what's best to get him right for that. "We just want him to be fit, full stop. We want him to be 100% ready, 100% fresh and 100% fit for the international season."

England's cricket board (ECB) had put out a statement earlier this week saying Archer's "focus will be on playing for England" and playing for Sussex in May, working with ECB Young Lions coach Jon Lewis and Sussex bowling coach James Kirtley. Archer, England's highest wicket taker at last year's one-day international World Cup, was signed by the Royals in 2018 for 800,000 pounds ($1.04 million) and the Rajasthan side retained him in 2019 and this season.

($1 = 0.7665 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak casts himself as UK finance director, with PM Boris Johnson as CEO

Rishi Sunak, the UKs first Indian-origin finance minister, has cast himself as the countrys finance director with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the CEO. The 39-year-old Chancellor of the Exchequer, who is putting the finishing tou...

Afghanistan defeat Ireland by 21 runs in second T20I

Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 21 runs in the second T20I match here on Sunday. With this victory, Afghanistan sealed the three-match T20I series against Ireland as they have gained a 2-0 lead.Chasing a massive target of 185 runs, Ireland ...

International Women's Day: Pakistani women call for equal rights, freedom

Hundreds of women in various cities of Pakistan on Sunday participated in protests to mark the International Womens Day and demanded equal rights and better opportunities for them in the country. The protests, which were held under the bann...

Army's effort kindles hope among poor students for a bright future in JK

For 21-year-old Zulfikar Ali, who lost his father to terrorism when he was a toddler, the free IT and mobile technology course arranged by Romeo Force of the Army came as a blessing in disguise as financial constraints did not allow him to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020