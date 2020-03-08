Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendulkar shares video playing with Irfan Pathan's son

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday was seen in a playful mood with Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan' son, Imran.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:38 IST
Tendulkar shares video playing with Irfan Pathan's son
Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday was seen in a playful mood with Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan' son, Imran. Master Blaster Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a video in which he was seen in a cheerful mood with the kid. He captioned the video: "Always fun hanging out with little kids. Your muscles will one day definitely be bigger and stronger than mine and your father's, Imran. Grinning face @IrfanPathan."

Currently, Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan are participating in Road Safety World Series. Road Safety World Series, a five-nation T20 cricket tournament, will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and South Africa. The main aim of the Series is to create awareness about road safety and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

In the opening match on March 7 of the tournament, India Legends secured a massive seven-wicket victory against West Indies Legends. Australia Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends later in the day in the second match of the Road Safety World Series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt tries to protect tourism after coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Egypt is rushing to protect its important tourism sector and reassure travellers it is safe to visit after an outbreak of the coronavirus on a cruise ship on the River Nile. Officials said on Saturday the coronavirus had been detected in 45...

Five fresh coronavirus cases surface in Kerala

Five fresh coronavirus cases, including three who evaded screening on return from Italy, were reported in Kerala, prompting the government on Sunday to sound a renewed alert and warn action against those hiding travel history to affected na...

Senior Al-Shabaab commander dies in US strike: Africom

A senior Al-Shabaab commander was killed in a recent US air strike in Somalia, the director of US African Command Africom said Sunday. Bashir Mohamed Mahamoud was a senior operational leader responsible for exporting terror in Somalia as we...

Senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj dies

Former Law minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Sunday evening. He was 83. Bhardwaj breathed his last at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he was admitted since Wednesday due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020