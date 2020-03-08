Pacers guard Brogdon sidelined with quad injury

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon will miss time with a quadriceps injury suffered Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brogdon missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with the injury, which the Pacers said is a torn left rectus femoris.

Coach Nate McMillan said Brogdon requires rest, not surgery. "It's going to have to heal (on its own)," said McMillan. "It's a matter of how much pain he can tolerate."

Brogdon is officially listed as week-to-week. He's already missed 15 games this season with injury. Brogdon is averaging a career-high 16.3 points this season, his fourth in the league and first with Indiana.

The former second-round pick and 2016-17 Rookie of the Year is also averaging career bests in assists (7.1) and rebounds (4.7). --Field Level Media

