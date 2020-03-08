Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chawrasia slips on final day, Campillo wins play-off in Doha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 22:08 IST
Chawrasia slips on final day, Campillo wins play-off in Doha

SSP Chawrasia gave it away after three superb rounds on the last day for a three-over 74, which saw him exit the top-10 and finish tied 28th in the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Chawrasia, a four-time European Tour winner began par-birdie and moved up slightly, but thereafter started leaking shots, even though he did put up a fight with birdies on fifth and sixth. For the fourth day in succession, he bogeyed the ninth and that upset him on the back nine, where he bogeyed three times – on 12th, 16th and 17th for a 74 and a total of six-under 278. He was at one stage 10-under.

Jorge Campillo defeated David Drysdale in a play-off after the duo was tied at 13-under. Campillo won the play-off for his second European Tour title at the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. The Spaniard held a two-shot lead with two holes to play but a double bogey on the 17th dropped him back to 13 under and the event went to extra holes for the second week in a row.

Campillo found sand off the tee on the first trip back up the last but a 25-foot putt brought a birdie, which Drysdale matched from six feet. A 20-footer brought another birdie for the 33-year-old and with Drysdale even closer to the hole than after his previous effort, the duo shared a fist bump before returning to the tee after another pair of birdies.

Both men made routine pars on the third and fourth play-off holes and were given a buggy to make their way down the fairway as the light began to fade in Doha. Another putt from beyond 20 feet brought Campillo a birdie and when Drysdale missed from similar range. Campillo won his second title in his 250th starts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Doha

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Australia outplayed us, says BCCI president Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said Australia outplayed India in the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were beaten by 85 runs by the defending champions, who clinched an u...

Tennis-Kenin beats Friedsam to land second title of 2020 in Lyon

Top seed Sofia Kenin won the inaugural Lyon Open with victory over unseeded German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2 4-6 6-4 in Sundays final and became the first player on the WTA tour to win two trophies in 2020. Kenin, the new Australian Open champ...

Five Czech mountaineers killed in Austrian avalanche

An avalanche killed five Czech mountaineers in the central Austrian Dachstein region on Sunday, police said.The three women, aged 27, 30 and 37, and two men, aged 28 and 46, were walking in snow shoes towards their intended climb when the a...

Hornets seek momentum vs. slumping Hawks

Southeast Division rivals Charlotte and Atlanta will see a lot of each other over the final six weeks of the season. The two clubs from neighboring states play the first of three remaining games on Monday in Atlanta. The Hornets 22-41 still...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020