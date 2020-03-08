Chawrasia slips on final day, Campillo wins play-off in Doha

SSP Chawrasia gave it away after three superb rounds on the last day for a three-over 74, which saw him exit the top-10 and finish tied 28th in the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Chawrasia, a four-time European Tour winner began par-birdie and moved up slightly, but thereafter started leaking shots, even though he did put up a fight with birdies on fifth and sixth. For the fourth day in succession, he bogeyed the ninth and that upset him on the back nine, where he bogeyed three times – on 12th, 16th and 17th for a 74 and a total of six-under 278. He was at one stage 10-under.

Jorge Campillo defeated David Drysdale in a play-off after the duo was tied at 13-under. Campillo won the play-off for his second European Tour title at the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. The Spaniard held a two-shot lead with two holes to play but a double bogey on the 17th dropped him back to 13 under and the event went to extra holes for the second week in a row.

Campillo found sand off the tee on the first trip back up the last but a 25-foot putt brought a birdie, which Drysdale matched from six feet. A 20-footer brought another birdie for the 33-year-old and with Drysdale even closer to the hole than after his previous effort, the duo shared a fist bump before returning to the tee after another pair of birdies.

Both men made routine pars on the third and fourth play-off holes and were given a buggy to make their way down the fairway as the light began to fade in Doha. Another putt from beyond 20 feet brought Campillo a birdie and when Drysdale missed from similar range. Campillo won his second title in his 250th starts..

