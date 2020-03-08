Left Menu
Chikka best Indian at T-16th in Malaysia Open

  PTI
  • |
  • Shahalam
  • |
  Updated: 08-03-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 22:15 IST
S Chikkarangappa (67) was the top Indian finisher at the end of the rain-shortened Bandar Malaysia Open here on Sunday. Chikka, who shot 68 in first round, had a 73 in the second and finished his 54 holes in eight-under 208 and tied-16th.

Rashid Khan, who was in danger of missing the cut after first round, shot 67-67 in the second and final rounds to finish at six-under and rose to T-31, while Shiv Kapur (71-70-70) was T-38 at five-under. Rahil Gangjee (72) and Aman Raj (73) were T-53 at three-under 213.

American Trevor Simsby picked up his first Asian Tour title after sinking a four-foot birdie putt to emerge triumphant on the second play-off hole against Andrew Dodt of Australia. The 27-year-old Simsby, who earned his 2020 Asian Tour card after capping a commendable season on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) last year, opted for an aggressive style of play in his three trips down the 18th hole, which clearly paid off for him at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

Simsby shot two-under-par 70 and a 13-under-par 203 total. He endured an agonising wait in the clubhouse before countryman Jarin Todd and Australian Andrew Dodt matched his efforts by carding rounds of 70 and 72 respectively. The trio returned to the 18th hole for the sudden-death playoff, which saw Todd bowing out after missing a 15-foot birdie putt while Dodt made his from eight feet and Simsby nailed his from three feet.

In the second play-off hole, Simsby found the fairway again after opting to tee off with his driver. His aggressive play proved rewarding as his second shot landed just short of the green. Dodt hit his tee shot to the left rough and had to lay up with an iron to the middle of the fairway before hitting his approach to 15 feet, leaving himself a tough putt for birdie. Simsby, on the other hand, chipped up to four feet and eventually won after Dodt missed his putt..

