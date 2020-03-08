Left Menu
Cardinals renew contract of ace Flaherty

  Updated: 08-03-2020 22:58 IST
  Created: 08-03-2020 22:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Cardinals)

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday that they renewed the contract of ace Jack Flaherty and agreed to terms with 24 other players who have up to three years of major league service time. That means that for the second straight year, the Cardinals were unable to come to terms with right-hander Flaherty, who is emerging as one of baseball's best young pitchers.

Flaherty, 24, appeared in six games for St. Louis in 2017 before becoming a fixture in the starting rotation in 2018. Last season, he was 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 33 starts. He struck out 231 batters in 196 1/3 innings and finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting. In the postseason, he was 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA.

He closed the 2019 regular season with a 4-1 record and 0.71 ERA in August and went 3-1 with a 0.82 ERA in September. The Cardinals made Flaherty the No. 34 overall pick in the 2014 draft. He is arbitration-eligible in 2021 and eligible for free agency in 2024.

The Cardinals did not release the value of his renewed contract, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported earlier this month that Flaherty's renewal likely would be worth just over $600,000 based on a formula the team uses. The players agreeing to terms were: pitchers John Brebbia, Genesis Cabrera, Junior Fernandez, Giovanny Gallegos, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Alex Reyes, Ricardo Sánchez, Alvaro Seijas, Tyler Webb and Jake Woodford; catcher Andrew Knizner; infielders Tommy Edman, Elehuris Montero, Rangel Ravelo, and Edmundo Sosa; and outfielders Harrison Bader, Austin Dean, Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas, and Justin Williams.

