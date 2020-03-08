Left Menu
Cricket-Opener Iqbal named Bangladesh's one-day international captain

  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:23 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 22:54 IST
Representative image

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has been named the team's new one-day international (ODI) captain, replacing Mashrafe Mortaza who stepped down earlier this week, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Sunday. Iqbal, 30, is Bangladesh's leading scorer in ODIs, having compiled 7,202 runs since making his debut in 2007. The left-hander also has the most ODI centuries (13) and half-centuries (47) for Bangladesh.

With all-rounder and former captain Shakib Al Hasan unavailable until October as he serves a one-year ban for breaching the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption code, Iqbal was handed the captaincy. "This is a massive honor for me," Iqbal said in a statement. "I thank the BCB for trusting me with this responsibility.

"I'm aware that I have huge shoes to fill... Mortaza has been a true great for Bangladesh cricket and a model of inspiration as captain for me and all the cricketers." Bangladesh recently beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in an ODI series -- where Iqbal scored two centuries, including a career-high 158 -- and they will now take on the African nation in a two-match Twenty20 series next week.

Their next ODI is a one-off game against Pakistan in Karachi on April 1.

