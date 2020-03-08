Left Menu
Manchester United postpone their fan event in Delhi due to coronavirus

Manchester United on Sunday postponed their upcoming #ILOVEUNITED fan event in Delhi, scheduled for March 15, due to coronavirus outbreak.

Manchester United logo . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United on Sunday postponed their upcoming #ILOVEUNITED fan event in Delhi, scheduled for March 15, due to coronavirus outbreak. "Given the directive from the Indian government to avoid mass gatherings to contain COVID-19, it is with regret that Manchester United announces the postponement of our upcoming #ILOVEUNITED fan event in Delhi, scheduled for Sunday 15 March," the club said in a statement.

Manchester United further stated that the wellbeing of their supporters is of paramount importance to them and they will visit Delhi at a later date. "We understand the disappointment this will cause. However, the wellbeing of our supporters is of paramount importance to us. We look forward to returning to Delhi at a later date. Fans that have already entered the ballot for tickets will automatically be re-entered, once the event is rearranged," the statement read.

Manchester United currently hold the fifth spot in the Premier League with 43 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

