Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, March 8

BASEBALL Teammates somber as Mancini leaves Orioles for medical reason

Baltimore Orioles outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini left the team to have a non-baseball-related medical procedure, and his timeline for return is uncertain. BASEBALL-MLB-BAL-MANCINI-ILLNESS, Field Level Media

-- Cardinals renew contract of ace Flaherty

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday that they renewed the contract of ace Jack Flaherty and agreed to terms with 24 other players who have up to three years of major league service time. BASEBALL-MLB-STL-FLAHERTY-CONTRACT, Field Level Media Spring training roundup

Recaps of the full slate of spring training games Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media ----

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday men's basketball game coverage:

Memphis at No. 21 Houston, Noon No. 25 Michigan at No. 9 Maryland, Noon

Nebraska at Minnesota, 1 p.m. No. 19 Ohio State at No. 16 Michigan State, 4:30 p.m.

No. 18 Iowa at No. 23 Illinois, 7 p.m. ----

COLLEGE FOOTBALL College football notebook

News and notes summarizing the day in college football. FOOTBALL-NCAAF, Field Level Media ----

NFL NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

---- XFL

Sunday's game coverage: St. Louis at DC, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. ----

NBA Pacers guard Brogdon sidelined with quad injury

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon will miss time with a quadriceps injury suffered Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-BROGDON, Field Level Media

-- Warriors C Looney out three weeks with hip injury Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, who has missed the last four games, will miss the next three weeks as he continues to recover from a left hip injury.

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-LOONEY, Field Level Media --

NBA game coverage Sunday: Chicago at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 6 p.m. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m. Orlando at Houston, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

-- NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

---- ICE HOCKEY

Game coverage Sunday: Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m. Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

-- NHL notebook

News and notes from around the NHL. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

---- SOCCER

MLS Sunday's game coverage

Nashville SC at Portland, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

-- INTERNATIONAL

Sunday's game coverage USWNT vs. Spain in Harrison, N.J., 5 p.m.

---- AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m ----

GOLF PGA: The Arnold Palmer Invitational

England's Tyrrell Hatton leads entering the final round at The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. GOLF-PGA-ARNOLDPALMERINVITATIONAL, Field Level Media

Champions: Hoag Classic ----

TENNIS WTA roundup

WTA roundup of events in Lyon, France; Monterrey, Mexico TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

---- ESPORTS

HellRaisers are shaking up their roster ahead of the next set of Dota Pro Circuit qualifiers, adding support player Vladimir "RodjER" Nikogosyan and releasing Georgy "Gilgir" Svistunov. ESPORTS-DOTA-HELLRAISERS, Field Level Media

Rocket League developer boosts prize pool after canceling event Days after canceling the Rocket League Season 9 World Championship because of health concerns over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the game's developer, Psyonix, announced this weekend it is adding $250,000 in prize money to its regional championships.

ESPORTS-GAMING-ROCKET-LEAGUE, Field Level Media --

EVENT COVERAGE: StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor -- Kyiv, Ukraine,

LoL: League Championship Series -- Spring, Week 6, Overwatch League, Week 5 -- at Washington,

Call of Duty League, Week 4 -- at Los Angeles, ----

