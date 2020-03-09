Predators D Josi fined $5K for hit on Stars F Perry

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi was fined $5,000 on Sunday afternoon by the NHL Department of Player Safety. The fine, which was the maximum allowable under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, was levied two days after Josi cross-checked Corey Perry of the Dallas Stars in the side of the head. Both players were battling for position in front of the Nashville net when Josi turned and delivered the blow.

The 29-year-old Josi has 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) in 68 games on the season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

