Grizzlies sign F-C Porter to guaranteed deal

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Sunday that they have signed forward-center Jontay Porter to a guaranteed contract. The Athletic reported that the deal locks up Porter for the rest of this season and includes a team option for the 2020-21 campaign. The 20-year-old has not played this season as he recovers from multiple knee injuries that he sustained in college at Missouri.

The Grizzlies signed Porter as an undrafted free agent, and the team stated that he "continues to make great progress in his rehab and is projected to return in advance of next season." Porter's older brother is Michael Porter Jr., who is averaging 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 46 games this season for the Denver Nuggets.

--Field Level Media

