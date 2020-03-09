Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Cavs top Nuggets again, complete season sweep

Kevin Love scored 27 points, Collin Sexton had 25 and the host Cleveland Cavaliers stunned the Denver Nuggets 104-102 on Saturday night. Cedi Osman added 20 points, Tristan Thompson had nine points and 13 rebounds, and Matthew Dellavedova had seven points and 14 assists for Cleveland, which swept the season series against the Nuggets and ended a four-game skid. Campillo holds nerve on fifth playoff hole to win Qatar Masters

Spaniard Jorge Campillo showcased a putting masterclass to beat Scotland's David Drysdale in a two-way playoff on the fifth extra hole to win the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Campillo looked on course for a two-stroke victory on the final day at the Education City Golf Course but a wayward tee shot on the par-four 17th gave him a double bogey that meant he finished tied on 13-under overall. NHL roundup: Lightning top Bruins in penalty-filled game

Andrei Vasilevskiy held on with 35 saves throughout a tumultuous night as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Boston Bruins, 5-3, on Saturday. Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed, and Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also tallied as the Lightning won for just the third time in their last eight games. Nikita Kucherov added an empty-netter. Spring training roundup: Cardinals beat Astros, Verlander exits

Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso stroked back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the fifth inning to help the New York Mets beat the visiting Houston Astros 3-1 on Sunday in a game at Port St. Lucie, Fla., in which Astros right-hander Justin Verlander left after two innings due to triceps soreness. Verlander was expected to pitch four innings but left after 28 pitches. He gave up three hits before exiting and was slated to undergo medical tests. Golf: Briton Hatton wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton secured a one-stroke victory over Marc Leishman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday after hitting a series of clutch shots over the dangerous final stretch, culminating with a rock-solid par at the last. He tapped in from two feet to clinch his first PGA Tour victory with a two-over-par 74 on another windy day at bone-dry Bay Hill in Orlando, becoming the third straight European champion after Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari. Swimming: Sun's Australian coach Cotterell cuts ties with banned swimmer

Sun Yang's coach Denis Cotterell has cut ties with the Chinese Olympic champion following the swimmer's eight-year ban for doping, Australian media reported on Sunday. Cotterell told News Ltd media he would not back Sun's appeal to the Swiss federal court as he sought to overturn the decision by the Court of Arbitration (CAS) for Sport last week. U.S. women's veterans praise new era of Andonovski

Little more than four months on the job, U.S. women's soccer head coach Vlatko Andonovski is earning high praise from team veterans, as the squad looks to build off the momentum of its fourth World Cup win and shake off the demons of an early exit at Rio 2016. Andonovski, who took over in late October from longtime coach Jill Ellis, has made a smooth transition into the head coaching role, players said on Saturday, a day ahead of their SheBelieves Cup game against Spain. Giant Porzingis is turning Mavericks into a two-man show

Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks' brilliant young standout, was surrounded by reporters and in the middle of postgame comments when it was announced that team mate Kristaps Porzingis was also available for questions. Suddenly, the flock that hovered around Doncic was split between the two players. Two double-bogeys cost McIlroy chance of victory at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy managed something nobody has done since Tiger Woods two decades ago but that was scant consolation to the Northern Irishman after a mediocre final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. World number one McIlroy was the man to beat, starting the day two strokes behind England's overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton, but two quick double-bogeys late on the front nine all but ended his chances at Bay Hill in Orlando. Soccer: Ronaldinho under investigation for more crimes - prosecutor

Ronaldinho Gaucho, the former Brazil and Barcelona soccer star being held in a Paraguayan jail for using a falsified passport, is being investigated for additional crimes, the prosecutor leading the case said on Sunday. Osmar Legal did not clarify what the crimes were but told the Brazilian news site Globoesporte that "there are indications that other crimes were committed" by Ronaldinho and his brother and business manager, Roberto Assis.

