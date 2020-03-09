Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiala's OT goal propels Wild past Ducks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 09:46 IST
Fiala's OT goal propels Wild past Ducks
Image Credit: Twitter (@mnwild)

Kevin Fiala scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime on a power play with 59 seconds remaining, as the Minnesota Wild moved back into playoff eligibility with a 5-4 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Mats Zuccarello, Victor Rask, and Alex Galchenyuk also scored as the Wild took hold of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference one day after they were crushed 7-3 by the Los Angeles Kings.

Jakob Silfverberg scored two goals and Rickard Rakell had three assists for the Ducks, who fell just short of their first three-game winning streak since the first week of the season. A fortuitous situation helped the Wild get on track early. Trailing 1-0, Zuccarello and Fiala scored 1:31 apart in the first period.

Galchenyuk appeared to take out the legs of Ducks goalie Ryan Miller as Zuccarello scored. Anaheim challenged the goal, but the play was not overturned, giving the Wild a power play that led to Fiala's score. The NHL's situation room determined that because the contact between Galchenyuk and Miller occurred outside of the crease, goalie interference did not apply.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk had 22 saves in his first start since Feb. 23. Miller had 25 saves for the Ducks, one game after Anaheim's No. 1 goalie John Gibson left early with a groin injury. Silfverberg gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 11:18 of the first period when he scored from the left circle after a pass from Rakell. Zuccarello's disputed goal, his 15th of the season, came 44 seconds after Silfverberg scored. Fiala's goal soon followed.

Danton Heinen scored 11:52 into the second period for the Ducks to tie the score 2-2, his third goal in seven games with the Ducks. Silfverberg's second goal, and 20th of the season, came at 14:55 of the second period as Anaheim took a 3-2 advantage. Rakell used some nifty stickhandling to bring the puck across the blue line, where he fed Silfverberg.

Trailing 3-2 early in the third period, Rask scored an unassisted goal with just over 18 minutes remaining to tie it 3-3. Rask picked up a turnover at center ice and worked his way through traffic to score. The Ducks pulled Miller late and Christian Djoos took advantage by scoring with less than two minutes remaining. Rakell earned his third assist on the goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Merzlikins makes Columbus a winner in his return

Elvis Merzlikins won in his first start since returning from injury Sunday, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The 25-year-old rookie withstood 27 shots to stop the Blue Jackets losing skid at two gam...

China, Hong Kong stocks join global market slide on oil plunge, virus fears

China and Hong Kong shares slumped on Monday as fears over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus epidemic and a sudden plunge in oil prices battered global financial markets.The CSI300 index fell 2.8 to 4,024.46 points by the end...

Avalanche remain on roll with win over Sharks

Colorados top line of Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Vladislav Namestnikov combined for three goals and five assists as the Avalanche remained two points back in the Central Division with a 4-3 victory against the host San Jose Sha...

Columbia University, NY schools suspend classes as Coronavirus cases cross 100 in state

Schools and colleges in the New York state have announced that they are suspending classes, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 100 and a a state of emergency has been declared over the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020