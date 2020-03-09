Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heat rally to beat Wizards despite Butler injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 10:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 10:18 IST
Heat rally to beat Wizards despite Butler injury

Bam Adebayo posted 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to lead the visiting Miami Heat to a 100-89 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Miami, which snapped its four-game road losing streak, also got 23 points and seven rebounds from Duncan Robinson.

Washington's Bradley Beal, who entered the game ranked second in the NBA in scoring (30.5), had 23 points but only three after halftime. He shot 1-for-14 in the second half, and that allowed Miami to close out the game on a 25-6 run. However, Miami's five-time All-Star and leading scorer, Jimmy Butler, left the game in the third quarter due to a toe injury and didn't return. He was held to nine points -- none in the second half. Butler failed to record a rebound or assist.

Washington guard Shabazz Napier, who made his NBA debut with the Heat in 2014, burned his former team by tying his season-high with 27 points while adding seven assists and four steals. Wizards forward Davis Bertans added 25 points, thanks to eight 3-pointers. The Heat were without guard Tyler Herro and center Meyers Leonard, both due to ankle injuries, and forward Jae Crowder (concussion).

Washington was without point guard Ish Smith (hamstring injury). The Heat, playing well from the start, led 7-0 after three-plus minutes and was up by 10 points before Washington closed its deficit to 29-23 by the end of the first quarter.

The Heat had just a 57-54 advantage at halftime, and Washington took its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Beal with 6:27 left in the third. With 2:09 left in the third, two former University of Michigan teammates got into it as Miami's Robinson was hit with a technical foul for pushing Washington's Mo Wagner.

After all that, the score was 72-72 after three quarters. Washington led by as many as eight points in the fourth, but the Wizards could not survive Beal's cold shooting at the end.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Merzlikins makes Columbus a winner in his return

Elvis Merzlikins won in his first start since returning from injury Sunday, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The 25-year-old rookie withstood 27 shots to stop the Blue Jackets losing skid at two gam...

China, Hong Kong stocks join global market slide on oil plunge, virus fears

China and Hong Kong shares slumped on Monday as fears over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus epidemic and a sudden plunge in oil prices battered global financial markets.The CSI300 index fell 2.8 to 4,024.46 points by the end...

Avalanche remain on roll with win over Sharks

Colorados top line of Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Vladislav Namestnikov combined for three goals and five assists as the Avalanche remained two points back in the Central Division with a 4-3 victory against the host San Jose Sha...

Columbia University, NY schools suspend classes as Coronavirus cases cross 100 in state

Schools and colleges in the New York state have announced that they are suspending classes, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 100 and a a state of emergency has been declared over the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020