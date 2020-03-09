Left Menu
Fabbri helps Red Wings stun Lightning in shootout

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@TBLightning)

Robby Fabbri scored in regulation and had the game-winner in the shootout as the host Detroit Red Wings ended a 16-game losing streak to the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 5-4 win on Sunday. Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha each supplied a goal and three assists for the Wings, who have recorded two consecutive victories after a six-game winless streak (0-5-1). Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists and also scored during the shootout, which Detroit won 2-1. Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves and two more in the shootout for the win.

Brayden Point scored twice for the Lightning. Carter Verhaeghe and Patrick Maroon scored Tampa's other goals. Detroit scored the only goal of the first period. After the Lightning turned the puck over in the Wings' end, Bertuzzi forwarded the puck toward the opposite blue line, where Fabbri got behind the defense. He beat Curtis McElhinney on his stick side at 10:11 for his 15th goal.

The Lightning knotted the game at 11:11 of the second period on a power play. Nikita Kucherov backhanded a pass near the Detroit goal despite getting knocked down. The point then fired the puck over Bernier's right shoulder. Tyler Johnson also received an assist. Verhaeghe scored an unassisted goal with five minutes left in the period to give the Lightning a 2-1 edge. Verhaeghe flipped the puck from the boards toward the net and it deflected off a defender's stick and knuckled over Bernier's glove.

Larkin tied it with 15 seconds remaining in the period. Mantha brought the puck in along the right side and flicked the puck in front of the net. Larkin skated through traffic and tipped the puck past McElhinney's right skate. Detroit got a power play in the opening minute of the third when Anthony Cirelli was called for high sticking against Darren Helm. The Wings cashed in when Mantha skated into the slot and lifted the puck over McElhinney's right shoulder for his 16th goal.

Bertuzzi scored his 20th goal at 4:24 when Mantha set him up from the left circle. Point's second goal of the game and 25th this season came at 5:55 to cut Detroit's lead to 4-3. His shot from the left side bounced over defenseman Alex Biega's stick and elevated past Bernier.

Maroon tied it again at 11:19 on a rebound that deflected off a defenseman's skate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

