Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

The Indian Wells tennis tournament, the most prestigious event outside the Grand Slams and tour finals, was canceled on Sunday, over concerns about the spread of a coronavirus in Southern California. "There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size," said David Agus, a doctor at the University of Southern California, with whom tournament organizers consulted about the potential health impact. Svitolina outlasts Bouzkova in thrilling Monterrey Open final

Top seed Elina Svitolina prevailed in a three-hour thriller against Marie Bouzkova 7-5 4-6 6-4 to seize her first title of the season at the Monterrey Open in Mexico on Sunday. In a battle of perseverance, Bouzkova had seven break point chances in the marathon opening game, finally converting on the seventh, which set the tone for the long battle ahead. Soccer: 'Distance' between U.S. women, federation on pay as trial date nears

Members of the U.S. women's national soccer team voiced frustration on Sunday in the ongoing back-and-forth with their federation over pay equality, as a May 5 trial date in their well-publicized lawsuit against U.S. Soccer inched closer. At issue was a letter to membership released on Saturday in which U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said the federation "offered to provide identical compensation to our women's and men's players for all matches controlled by U.S. Soccer." Spring training roundup: Mets beat Astros; Verlander exits

Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso stroked back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the fifth inning to help the New York Mets beat the visiting Houston Astros 3-1 on Sunday in a game at Port St. Lucie, Fla., in which Astros right-hander Justin Verlander left after two innings due to triceps soreness. Verlander was expected to pitch four innings but left after 28 pitches. He gave up three hits before exiting and was slated to undergo medical tests. NBA roundup: Suns drop Antetokounmpo-less Bucks

Devin Booker scored 20 of his team-high 36 points in a 47-point first quarter for Phoenix on Sunday as the host Suns took advantage of the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to thump the Milwaukee Bucks 140-131. The Bucks announced before the game that an MRI exam taken on Antetokounmpo's left knee, injured in Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, showed no significant damage, but that the Most Valuable Player candidate would be held out of at least two games nonetheless. Briton Hatton wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton secured a one-stroke victory over Marc Leishman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday after hitting a series of clutch shots over the dangerous final stretch, culminating with a rock-solid par at the last. He tapped in from two feet to clinch his first PGA Tour victory with a two-over-par 74 on another windy day at bone-dry Bay Hill in Orlando, becoming the third straight European champion after Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari. Australian F1 race without fans? Not a chance, say organizers

The season-opening Formula One race in Melbourne will proceed as planned this week and there is 'no chance' fans will be excluded because of coronavirus fears, Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott said on Monday. The fourth round of the championship in Shanghai in April has been postponed, while organizers of the Bahrain Grand Prix said on Sunday that their race would go ahead without spectators March 22. Giant Porzingis is turning Mavericks into a two-man show

Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks' brilliant young standout, was surrounded by reporters and in the middle of postgame comments when it was announced that team mate Kristaps Porzingis was also available for questions. Suddenly, the flock that hovered around Doncic was split between the two players. United States survive test from Spain 1-0 to keep winning streak alive

The United States defeated Spain 1-0 in a hard-fought battle in front of a sold-out crowd at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, with a late-game header into the net by Julie Ertz sealing the match on the second leg of the SheBelieves Cup tournament. Spain put up perhaps the biggest challenge the U.S. has faced so far since head coach Vlatko Andonovski took the reins in October, nearly scoring in the 24th minute on a ball that hit the crossbar and keeping U.S. tender Alyssa Naeher on her toes with an aggressive offensive performance. Two double-bogeys cost McIlroy chance of victory at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy managed something nobody has done since Tiger Woods two decades ago but that was scant consolation to the Northern Irishman after a mediocre final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. World number one McIlroy was the man to beat, starting the day two strokes behind England's overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton, but two quick double-bogeys late on the front nine all but ended his chances at Bay Hill in Orlando.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.