Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was difficult to watch Shafali in tears: Brett Lee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 14:09 IST
Was difficult to watch Shafali in tears: Brett Lee

Former pacer Brett Lee on Monday said he found it difficult to watch Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma in tears during the crushing women's T20 World Cup final loss to Australia but he expects the 16-year-old to bounce back strongly. First-time finalists India were outplayed by 85 runs as Australia claimed their fifth world title here on Sunday. Verma, who had a successful run till the final, could not click in the summit clash and was seen sobbing after the final.

"I really felt for Shafali Verma at the end, it was tough seeing her in tears but she should be very proud of the way she's performed in Australia," he wrote in his column for the ICC. "To come out here and face your first tournament head-on is testament to her talent and mental strength, and she's only going to get better from here," he added.

"...she'll learn from this experience and come back stronger. Moments like this can define you in a positive way...Don't be surprised to see her put a big score on the Aussies the next time they play." The former pace ace said he expects the Indian team to come back strongly after the 85-run hiding. "...it was a disappointing night for them but they'll certainly be back - this is not the end for them, this is just the start," Lee wrote.

"They'd never played in a Final before and we saw in Melbourne how vital that experience is, it takes a long time to get settled and by the time they did, unfortunately the game was gone. "Playing in front of a crowd like that takes plenty of getting used to so they'll be better for it, and should take a lot of heart from the way they played in Australia," he added.

Lauding Australia's performance, Lee said the way Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78) started the proceedings on Sunday, he was reminded of the 2003 ODI men's World Cup final which Australia won against India. "Sometimes you can bat a team out of the game in that first half, which Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn did for us in Johannesburg," he said. "Scoreboard pressure means so much more in a Final and, as we saw at the MCG, India just couldn't get the momentum needed for the chase," he added. PTI PM KHS KHS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Plummeting oil prices knock FTSE 100 to three-year low

Londons FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low on Monday after oil majors slumped because of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sent crude crashing about 25, with investors also alarmed about the economic fallout of the coronavi...

South Korea sees lowest new virus infections for 2 weeks

South Korea, which has one of the worlds largest coronavirus totals outside China, on Monday reported its smallest daily rise in cases for two weeks. A total of 248 cases were confirmed on Sunday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and P...

Sudan's prime minister survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt early on Monday targeting his convoy in the capital Khartoum, state television and a cabinet source said. Hamdok, who was appointed to head a transitional government aft...

We demand immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially 3 former J-K CMs: Joint statement by Opposition leaders.

We demand immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially 3 former J-K CMs Joint statement by Opposition leaders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020